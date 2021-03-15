Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 28,512 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,512 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $16,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 333.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 18,743 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,835,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,137,000 after purchasing an additional 52,551 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.02.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $93.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $93.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.28 and its 200 day moving average is $79.40. The company has a market cap of $132.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8576 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.17%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

