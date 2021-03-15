Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $47.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WFC. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.96.

NYSE:WFC opened at $39.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $40.02.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 246,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 36,577 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,792,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,621,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 48.0% during the third quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 68,348 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

