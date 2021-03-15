Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Update

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the February 11th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of WFAFY stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50. Wesfarmers has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $22.12.

WFAFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Wesfarmers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wesfarmers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is involved in the retail sale of building materials, and home and garden improvement products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 167 Officeworks stores.

