Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $334.36 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will report sales of $334.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $326.80 million to $340.30 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $274.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,557,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 103,566 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $98.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

