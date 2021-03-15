Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CFO Mark Steven Bender Sells 15,740 Shares

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $1,490,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Steven Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Mark Steven Bender sold 25,811 shares of Westlake Chemical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $2,381,580.97.

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.48. 2,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,394. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,358,000 after purchasing an additional 213,779 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 594,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,936,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.31.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

