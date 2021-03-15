Westpac Banking Corp Acquires New Shares in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $100,921.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,494,642.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $2,006,857.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,717 shares in the company, valued at $8,426,722.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,819 shares of company stock valued at $23,193,121 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $91.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $96.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

