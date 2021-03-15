Westpac Banking Corp Acquires Shares of 6,997 NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NovoCure by 39.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,559 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NovoCure by 1,432.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after purchasing an additional 546,766 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NovoCure by 982.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,004,000 after purchasing an additional 409,159 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $46,463,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2,140.2% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 174,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,116,000 after buying an additional 166,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR opened at $138.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 727.88 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.66. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $194.75.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $389,267.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,628.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $32,722,954.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,466,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVCR. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.56.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

