Westpac Banking Corp Buys 3,939 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Albemarle by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $157.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.91 and a 200-day moving average of $129.71. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 25.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.96.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.