Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Blue Apron were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APRN. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Blue Apron by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth about $1,169,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Blue Apron by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APRN opened at $8.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -3.23. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $115.46 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 91.24% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In related news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski purchased 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $75,328.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,370.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,830,535 shares in the company, valued at $10,305,912.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,790 shares of company stock valued at $221,393 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

