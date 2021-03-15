Westpac Banking Corp Invests $1.40 Million in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 11.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 116.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in HubSpot by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 21.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in HubSpot by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.83, for a total value of $3,228,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,708,413.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,433 shares of company stock worth $17,078,989 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HUBS opened at $481.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $453.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.24 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.83 and a 1-year high of $547.47.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.57.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.