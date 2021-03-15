Westpac Banking Corp Raises Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 8,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $162.83 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $164.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.67.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

