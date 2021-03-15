Westpac Banking Corp Sells 9,760 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,760 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,436,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 338,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 36,657 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,672,000. Finally, Kellner Capital LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

In related news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $61,516.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,943. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,201 shares of company stock worth $1,058,761 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIT stock opened at $53.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average is $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.61. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $53.95.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

