Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 620 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Comerica by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 0.8% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.62.

NYSE:CMA opened at $71.10 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

