Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,490 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,183,000 after buying an additional 11,575,693 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $162,390,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $149,309,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,540,000 after purchasing an additional 585,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,357,000 after purchasing an additional 417,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $79.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.71. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -608.38, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

