Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,192 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 851.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,580,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,715,000 after buying an additional 4,099,432 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1,524.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,972,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,707 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 378.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,202,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,585 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,959,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,902,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,345 shares in the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.52.

NYSE:CVE opened at $8.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $8.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

