Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,523,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $961,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,291,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

PPG stock opened at $145.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $153.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

