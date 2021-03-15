Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,724 Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 24.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 820,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after buying an additional 162,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 32,895 shares during the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NYSE:KEP opened at $10.29 on Monday. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

