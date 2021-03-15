Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 873 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,093,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 685,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,188,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CRH by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 74,329 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CRH by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 59,260 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 415,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after buying an additional 42,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRH opened at $48.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.07. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $48.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.17. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.03.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

