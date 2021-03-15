Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Given “OUTPERFORM” Rating at Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$76.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WPM. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.29.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) stock traded up C$0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$49.86. 913,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,555. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$26.99 and a 1 year high of C$76.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$49.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market cap of C$22.41 billion and a PE ratio of 52.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

