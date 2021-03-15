Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the February 11th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WTBDY stock opened at $12.21 on Monday. Whitbread has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59.

WTBDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Peel Hunt lowered Whitbread from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whitbread from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

