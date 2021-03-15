WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Down 8% Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003479 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $1.14 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00017286 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010826 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005702 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 912,272,650 coins and its circulating supply is 712,272,669 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

