WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Shares of WHF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 83,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,188. The firm has a market cap of $327.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 93.42%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

