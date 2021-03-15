Wings (WINGS) Price Reaches $0.0869 on Top Exchanges

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 15th. Wings has a total market cap of $8.69 million and $139,101.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wings has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Wings token can currently be purchased for about $0.0869 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00049082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.27 or 0.00658831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00072722 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00025854 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00035542 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wings’ official website is wings.ai.

Wings Token Trading

