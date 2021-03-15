Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $709.19 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 404,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.0% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $709,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $15.66 on Monday, reaching $2,034.34. 14,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,507. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,019.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,747.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,072.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

