Winslow Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Winslow Capital Management LLC cut its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,209,670 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in American Tower by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management lifted its position in American Tower by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 21,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.09.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $214.85. 11,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,043. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

