Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 3,045 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of CoStar Group worth $231,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in CoStar Group by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSGP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $979.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $904.58.

CoStar Group stock traded up $7.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $826.11. 2,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,000. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $500.24 and a 52-week high of $952.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.87 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $876.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $870.22. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

