Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $407.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to post sales of $407.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $394.20 million to $429.30 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $374.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $417.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.90.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 77,759 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at $468,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTFC stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $83.03. 7,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $83.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.56%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

