WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.27

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 655453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Several brokerages have commented on WETF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities raised their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WisdomTree Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.04.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.85 million, a P/E ratio of -55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

