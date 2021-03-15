Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRWSY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

OTCMKTS MRWSY opened at $12.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.