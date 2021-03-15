Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.73.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

HZNP opened at $91.78 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $96.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $16,450,679.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,837,836.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $2,006,857.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,426,722.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,819 shares of company stock worth $23,193,121 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 169,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 42,445 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $52,303,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 69,547 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.