Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Up 5.7%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s stock price shot up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $17.83. 14,286,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 23,825,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $3.35. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 3,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $89,953.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $899,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 623,843 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,261. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,381,000 after purchasing an additional 883,865 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at $99,521,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 37.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,466,000 after buying an additional 633,437 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after buying an additional 1,975,521 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,685,000 after buying an additional 485,381 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

