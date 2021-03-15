Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to post $8.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.10 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 381%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $49.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.30 million to $55.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $100.93 million, with estimates ranging from $95.19 million to $112.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%.

XERS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 416,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 104,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 56,161 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,485,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 43,588 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XERS opened at $4.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.22. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.