Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Short Interest Update

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,510,000 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the February 11th total of 5,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XERS. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $287.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.65.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

