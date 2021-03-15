XIO Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 15th. XIO has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XIO token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000132 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

XIO Token Profile

XIO is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 tokens. The official website for XIO is xio.network. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx.

Buying and Selling XIO

