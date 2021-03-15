XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Get XPeng alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. VTB Capital raised shares of XPeng from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of XPeng from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.40.

NYSE XPEV opened at $35.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.52. XPeng has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter valued at about $208,315,000. Alibaba Group Holding Limited purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter valued at about $133,466,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter valued at about $106,126,000. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,995,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,106,000 after buying an additional 2,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,576,000.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPeng (XPEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.