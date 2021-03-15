Xponance Inc. Acquires 864 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 26.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 195.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 408,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 270,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $30,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,300.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $576,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,305 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,872. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $21.24.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

