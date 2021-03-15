Xponance Inc. Has $300,000 Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,991 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $28.83 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $29.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $276,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,716 shares of company stock worth $1,400,789. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

