Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,597,000 after acquiring an additional 131,433 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $54,981,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,659,000 after buying an additional 31,310 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 9.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,780,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after buying an additional 160,135 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,437,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIX opened at $50.52 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIX. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

