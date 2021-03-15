Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,076 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,991 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,426,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374,649 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $18.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $19.40.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.86 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on People’s United Financial from $16.25 to $19.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

