Xponance Inc. Purchases New Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,048,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,559,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,666,000 after buying an additional 185,803 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,632,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,970,000 after buying an additional 423,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,545,000 after buying an additional 297,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 418,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,015,000 after buying an additional 103,738 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $68.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.39. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $69.19.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Choi purchased 10,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $556,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,176. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

