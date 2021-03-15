Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 649,305 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 477,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

YTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatra Online from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. Analysts forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 68.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,229 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the fourth quarter valued at $1,267,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the fourth quarter valued at $1,776,000. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatra Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

