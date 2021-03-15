YOU COIN (YOU) Reaches Market Cap of $5.72 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00048111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.34 or 0.00654864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00071885 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00026320 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00035242 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

