Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. CIRCOR International posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.92 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

CIRCOR International stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.05. 156,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,918. The company has a market capitalization of $840.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.14. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35.

In other CIRCOR International news, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $160,848.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,874.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $41,515.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.