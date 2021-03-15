Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.55 Million

Analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will announce $58.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.00 million and the lowest is $53.80 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $45.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $251.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.10 million to $284.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $279.75 million, with estimates ranging from $256.50 million to $303.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

In other Earthstone Energy news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $187,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,143.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence purchased 638,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $2,548,588.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,268,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 114,130 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 973,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 57,745 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 42.3% in the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 847,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 252,006 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 280.1% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 810,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 596,900 shares during the period. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.57. 6,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,341. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $558.94 million, a P/E ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 2.90.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

