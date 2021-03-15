Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Announce -$1.69 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will announce earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.32). Esperion Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.84) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($9.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.25) to ($7.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.26) EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 881.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ESPR shares. Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $18,200,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1,041.7% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 386,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,699. The firm has a market cap of $865.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.48. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $53.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.99.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

