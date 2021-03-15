Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to Announce -$1.74 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will post earnings per share of ($1.74) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.64) and the lowest is ($1.86). JetBlue Airways posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 314.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,513.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,965 shares of company stock valued at $262,562 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at $55,309,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,936,000 after buying an additional 3,665,444 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after buying an additional 2,640,314 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,079,000 after buying an additional 2,173,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth about $26,230,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 288,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,064,677. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

