Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will announce $21.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.90 million. PCB Bancorp posted sales of $18.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $82.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $83.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $82.15 million, with estimates ranging from $79.60 million to $84.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PCB Bancorp.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 52,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,935. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $250.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

In related news, CEO Henry Kim purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Also, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 3,700 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $50,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 26,104 shares of company stock worth $334,251 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 55,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 28,538 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.