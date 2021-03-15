Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes also reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBI. TheStreet raised Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sidoti downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 35.4% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 7,324,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,500 shares during the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth $8,316,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth $4,349,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3,004.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 705,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 683,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,650,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 632,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PBI traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 42,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,996. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.64 and a beta of 2.91. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

