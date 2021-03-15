Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $334.31 Million

Equities analysts predict that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will post sales of $334.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $352.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $316.11 million. SLM reported sales of $400.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.89 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

SLM stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $16.83. 4,202,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,406,976. SLM has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SLM by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

