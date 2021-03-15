Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Townsquare Media.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSQ. Barrington Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Noble Financial lifted their target price on shares of Townsquare Media from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

TSQ stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

In other Townsquare Media news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $10,209,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Townsquare Media by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.